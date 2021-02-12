Beaufort’s Spanish Moss Trail section reopens. Neighbors can expect less flooding now

A portion of the Spanish Moss Trail in Beaufort that’s been closed since August recently reopened as the city’s $8.4 million stormwater project in the Mossy Oaks neighborhood nears completion, a city news release said.

The Mossy Oaks Stormwater Drainage Project “began in earnest” in July with an accelerated timeline for installing major drainpipes in Basin 1 and Basin 2 as well as tidal flap gates in Battery Creek along the trail.

With the Basin 1 work mostly complete, the section of the trail from Rogers Drive to Broome Lane was reopened after being repaved with six inches of concrete.

“We’re thrilled to reopen this section of the trail for walkers, joggers, and cyclists,” Neal Pugliese, chairman of the Mossy Oaks Drainage Task Force, said in the release. “This is a big milestone for the project and for everyone who lives in the community.”

The task force was formed in 2017 to address flooding that has plagued the Mossy Oaks neighborhood for years during heavy rain, storm surges and rising tides.

Another section of the Spanish Moss Trail is still closed for construction, and recent rains have delayed some work in Basin 2 and cosmetic work, but Pugliese said in he’s optimistic the project will be finished in March or April.