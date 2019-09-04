Water restrictions start Wednesday in parts of Beaufort County ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Entire SC, NC coastline under Hurricane Warning as Category 2 Dorian moves northwest Hurricane Dorian is located about 205 miles south of Charleston, SC, and a Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border. Tropical Storm conditions continued in Florida Wednesday morning, Sept. 4. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian is located about 205 miles south of Charleston, SC, and a Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border. Tropical Storm conditions continued in Florida Wednesday morning, Sept. 4.

Water will be restricted but not completely shut off in more than a dozen areas of Beaufort County on Wednesday afternoon before Hurricane Dorian is expected to bring lots of wind and rain.

Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority plans to restrict the flow of water at certain causeway valves starting at 4 p.m. “to protect the drinking water system,” a BJWSA news release said.

The decision was made “due to the current forecast” for the hurricane and “out of abundance of caution,” the release said.

Affected areas include:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

• Bermuda Bluff

• Birdfoot Landing

• Callawassie Island

• Cat Island

• Coosaw Island

• Distant Island

• Vivian’s Island

• Harbor, Hunting and Fripp islands

• Horse Island Drive

• Kingston Key Drive

• Myrtle Island Drive

• Pine Island

• Tansi Village

• Warsaw Island

On Tuesday morning, BJWSA announced these areas would have their water shut off at 8 p.m. Tuesday, but hours later suspended the decision, saying authority officials would continue to monitor the situation and provide residents as much notice as they could.

“The purpose of the water restriction is to avoid a catastrophic loss of water system pressure should a failure of the pipeline within a causeway occur due to the effects of the hurricane,” the release said. “Customers in these areas will still have water service but may experience lower water pressure.”

The release said the causeways they are restricting have critical lines that run across them, “making them vulnerable to storm surge, wind, and other calamities associated with hurricanes.”