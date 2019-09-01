‘No plans for evacuations at this time’ for Beaufort Co. ahead of Hurricane Dorian, sheriff says

Video shows strong rip current from Hurricane Dorian on Hilton Head Island A video from Shore Beach Service on Hilton Head Island shows a strong rip current Aug. 31 near beach marker nine on the south end. The lifeguard service attributed the strong currents to Hurricane Dorian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A video from Shore Beach Service on Hilton Head Island shows a strong rip current Aug. 31 near beach marker nine on the south end. The lifeguard service attributed the strong currents to Hurricane Dorian.

As Hurricane Dorian approached northern Bahamas on Sunday morning, and just hours after the storm was upgraded to a Category 5 with winds up to 175 mph, Sheriff P.J. Tanner said there were “no plans for evacuations at this time” in Beaufort County.

However, Gov. Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division were expected to hold a press conference between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Only the governor can issue an evacuation order ahead of a hurricane.

The governor’s press conference would be “very informative,” Tanner said at an 11 a.m. press conference of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management Division.

Early Sunday morning, Dorian was about 500 miles southeast of Beaufort.

The storm is expected to arrive off the coast early Thursday, bringing with it high winds and potential flooding to the Beaufort County, on top of already high tides in the area.

“This storm is very capable of pushing a lot of water, producing a lot of water, a lot of rain,” Tanner said.

Lt. Col. Neil Baxley, director of emergency management in Beaufort County, said the storm is expected to pass 60 miles off the coast, but warned that there is a 150 mile margin of error in that projection.

“This one is promising to be Matthew and worse,” Baxley said.

Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann urged residents to help emergency officials by following instructions on any evacuation order that might be issued ahead of the storm.

“Please watch the surf, it’s very very rough, McCann said.

South Carolina preparations

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Saturday afternoon, enabling state agencies to coordinate in preparing for possible effects from the storm.

Beaufort County will be put under a state of emergency at 1 p.m. Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service in Charleston, the hurricane could track close to the South Carolina coastline Wednesday and Thursday.

“We urge you to remain flexible as Dorian forecasts could continue to change over the next couple of days,” the weather service posted Sunday morning.

Hurricane Dorian forecast

Beaufort County was under a coastal flooding warning Sunday.

Rip currents were reported Saturday on Hilton Head Island, including a strong one at Mile Marker 9.

A rip current warning remained in effect for the coast Sunday.