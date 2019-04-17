Weather News
Hang on to your hats, Heritage-goers! Severe weather expected Friday on Hilton Head
Whether you find yourself at RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament this weekend or elsewhere on Hilton Head Island, you’ll probably want to swap your floppy hat for an umbrella.
The National Weather Service in Charleston is predicting an “organized line of thunderstorms” passing over Hilton Head Island and Beaufort County on Friday evening between 3 and 9 p.m., according to Neil Dixon, a forecaster with the National Weather Service.
“That’s an environment that could result in anything from hail, to damaging winds, to even tornadoes,” Dixon said Wednesday.
The string of storms will be accompanied by a cold front that brings temperatures down to the mid 60s and winds from the south expected to be 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, he said.
That’s about all the set-up you need to take precautions if you’re attending the PGA Tour tournament.
PGA Tour officials will be the ones to make the call to suspend play if necessary on the Harbour Town Golf Links, according to Angela McSwain, the marketing and communications director for the Heritage Classic Foundation.
She said tournament-goers can bring umbrellas to the course, and to “pay attention to the weather and plan accordingly.”
While you’re making plans for the weekend, here’s the full forecast:
Friday, April 19
The second round of golf on Friday will have its challenges, Nixon said. The morning is likely to be overcast with highs in the mid- to upper-60s and scattered showers.
In the afternoon, the line of thunderstorms are likely to bring rain and nasty conditions into the evening.
The storm system also will bring an increased risk of rip currents and coastal flooding, Nixon said.
On the beach, five-foot waves could be breaking as the evening tides come in, he said.
Saturday, April 20
The day following the thunderstorms will be drier, Nixon said, with highs just below 70 degrees.
It’ll be mostly sunny throughout the third round of play at the PGA Tour golf tournament.
Sunday, April 21
Nixon said it’ll be a “picture perfect” Easter Sunday this year, with highs in the mid-70s and mostly sunny skies.
Winds will be mild on Sunday — under 10 mph — so that may be the day to break out the floppy hat after all.
What about the golf tournament?
Nixon said PGA Tour officials are in contact with National Weather Service forecasters, and McSwain added that any changes to the tournament’s schedule will be announced on video boards on the course and the tournament website.
Follow The Island Packet for weather updates and enable app notifications for the most up-to-date information.
