The RBC Heritage presented by Boeing week begins April 15 and runs through April 21 with events for everyone.

But parking and getting around Hilton Head can be complicated. Here’s a look at where to park, catch shuttles, meet Ubers and taxis and pick up your tickets during this year’s tournament.

Parking

General parking will be at the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn located at 70 Honey Horn Drive on Hilton Head. There is no general spectator parking inside The Sea Pines Resort.

Bicycle parking is available in the Coligny Plaza area and inside Sea Pines at the tennis courts next to the Harbour Town Golf Links Clubhouse parking lot near the 13th green. All cyclists are responsible for locking their own bicycles and must have a tournament ticket or volunteer badge to enter through the Sea Pines gates. Cyclists may enter Sea Pines at the Ocean Gate on South Forest Beach Drive or the main gate on Greenwood Drive.

Handicapped parking passes are issued by Sea Pines Security — located at 175 Greenwood Drive in the CSA/Security Administration Building. Passes cannot be distributed by mail. For more information, call 843-671-1343.

Sea Pines residents and Sea Pines vacation renters will be able to park inside Sea Pines. Sea Pines property owners must contact Sea Pines CSA Officers at 843-671-1314 for more information.

Shuttle

Complimentary shuttles will take spectators from the Coligny Beach parking lot to a drop-off near Harbour Town from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m .daily.

Shuttles will be available at the Coastal Discovery Museum and have service to and from Harbour Town Marina from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The ride will be approximately 20 minutes.

During tournament hours, the taxi cab and UBER pick up and drop off location is The Shops at Sea Pines Center. After hours, taxis and UBERs will be able to pick up at locations around the Harbour Town Golf Links once tournament play has ended.

Heritage staff said they are attempting to keep line lengths for the shuttles down by having more buses than previous years. Angela McSwain, director of marketing and communications for the tournament said the best advice is to arrive early for the shuttles and don’t leave anything behind on the buses.

Will Call

The Will Call/Ticket Office is located in the parking lot of Harbour Town Golf Links. Will call is for last-minute ticket sales, ticket pick-up and redistribution of tournament badges.

A photo ID is required to pick up tickets, but tickets are not required to ride tournament buses.

Hours for the Will Call and Ticket Office are April 8 though April 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 15 through April 21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For information on ticket prices and packages, visit rbcheritage.com/tickets.

