A behind-the-scenes look at our reporting on the vicious cycle of SC suspended licenses

Island Packet/Beaufort Gazette reporters Katherine Kokal and Jake Shore host a live event behind their reporting experience for Fined Out.

Over 190,000 people in South Carolina have suspended driver’s licenses. It’s not because they’ve been charged with DUIs or reckless driving, but because they can’t pay their traffic tickets.

This type of suspension is unsuspecting, because some drivers may not even know their license is not valid. The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette followed along with one man whose license has been suspended for 21 years as he made his final attempt to break out of the cycle that forced him to drive to work, get pulled over and arrested, and rack up more fines during the prime of his life. That story is the first in our three-part Fined Out series.

There’s no shortage of efforts to change how this country handles license suspensions. Priya Sarathy Jones, a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law, is the National Policy and Campaigns Director at the Fines and Fees Justice Center in Washington, D.C. Her work focuses on supporting national coalitions that call for fines and fees reform and abolishing debt-based suspensions.

Here, she’ll speak with reporters Katherine Kokal and Jake Shore, who put together Fined Out. They’ll discuss the reporting process of the series, share behind-the-scenes information from their research and talk about steps forward.