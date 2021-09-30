Elections

Deadline this weekend to register to vote on Beaufort Co. sales tax, town councils

The deadline for Beaufort County residents to register to vote in November’s municipal elections is this weekend.

The Nov. 2 ballot will include a new countywide 1% sales tax on most purchases. Supporters say the tax would provide relief to Beaufort County property owners and split the tax burden between residents and tourists.

In addition, three municipalities will be selecting town officials.

Municipal races on Nov. 2 ballot

Ways to register

Don’t know if you are registered or where to vote?

Double-check your voter registration via scVOTES.gov.

If you don’t know where you will vote, scVOTES.gov is the place to check as well.

“People should make sure they check where they are going to vote,” said Marie Smalls, director of the Beaufort County elections board. “They should check their polling location to verify there have not been any changes.”

If registered voters need to change their address, Smalls said it’s best to do so at least two weeks before the election so the information at the precincts will be correct. That can be done on scVOTES.gov or by calling the Beaufort County elections office at (843) 255-6940.

Absentee ballots

Voters can cast absentee ballots in person between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays between Oct. 4 and Oct. 29 at three locations. On Nov. 1, that time will be extended to 5 p.m.

Voter identification

Voters must have one of these forms of photo ID:

