Deadline this weekend to register to vote on Beaufort Co. sales tax, town councils

The deadline for Beaufort County residents to register to vote in November’s municipal elections is this weekend.

The Nov. 2 ballot will include a new countywide 1% sales tax on most purchases. Supporters say the tax would provide relief to Beaufort County property owners and split the tax burden between residents and tourists.

In addition, three municipalities will be selecting town officials.

Municipal races on Nov. 2 ballot

Bluffton: Two council seats

Two council seats Port Royal: Two council seats

Two council seats Yemassee: Mayor and two council seats

Ways to register

The last chance to register in person at the Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration and Elections office is Friday, Oct. 1. The office at 15 John Galt Road in Beaufort is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the office at 61B Ulmer Road in Bluffton is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call (843) 255-6940 for more information. By fax or email: Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.gov, and return the completed form by fax to 843-524-0617 or by email to Vote.Beaufort@Elections.SC.Gov by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.gov, and return the completed form by fax to 843-524-0617 or by email to Vote.Beaufort@Elections.SC.Gov by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. Online: Register online at scVOTES.gov by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. This requires a South Carolina driver’s license or state-issued ID card.

Register online at scVOTES.gov by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. This requires a South Carolina driver’s license or state-issued ID card. By mail: A competed voter registration form may be mailed to Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County, P.O. Box 1228, Beaufort SC 29901-1228. The envelope must be postmarked by Monday, Oct. 4.

Don’t know if you are registered or where to vote?

Double-check your voter registration via scVOTES.gov.

If you don’t know where you will vote, scVOTES.gov is the place to check as well.

“People should make sure they check where they are going to vote,” said Marie Smalls, director of the Beaufort County elections board. “They should check their polling location to verify there have not been any changes.”

If registered voters need to change their address, Smalls said it’s best to do so at least two weeks before the election so the information at the precincts will be correct. That can be done on scVOTES.gov or by calling the Beaufort County elections office at (843) 255-6940.

Absentee ballots

Voters can cast absentee ballots in person between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays between Oct. 4 and Oct. 29 at three locations. On Nov. 1, that time will be extended to 5 p.m.

In Beaufort: 15 John Galt Road

In Bluffton: 61B Ulmer Road

On Hilton Head: 539 William Hilton Parkway

Voter identification

Voters must have one of these forms of photo ID:

SC driver’s license

SC DMV ID card

SC concealed weapons permit

SC voter registration card with photo

Federal military ID

US passport