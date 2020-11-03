Beaufort County school board election: Campbell holds seat as results come in

Earl Campbell will keep his seat as the longest-serving member of Beaufort County’s Board of Education, with all nine precincts in District 1 — Dale, Sheldon, Lobeco and Grays Hill — reporting election results.

Campbell won 72% of the vote against challenger Jevona Armstrong. In total, 2,494 votes were cast.

Four of the board’s seats were open this election.

11 of 12 precincts are reporting in the board’s only other contested race between board chairwoman Christina Gwozdz and challenger Jennifer Morrow. Of the 5,273 absentee ballots counted by midnight Wednesday, Gwozdz is ahead with 53% of the vote. The winner will represent District 9, which covers southern Bluffton and Dafuskie Island.

In District 6, newcomer Angela Middleton ran unopposed and is slated to take incumbent John Dowling’s seat representing Okatie and Sun City.

Newcomer Ingrid Boatwright, who is also running unopposed, is scheduled to take incumbent JoAnn Orischak’s seat representing the south end of Hilton Head Island.

The ballot was significantly less crowded than the board’s 2018 elections, when 20 candidates ran for seven open seats and voters rejected a majority of the previous board.

This time around, two years after the ouster of controversial superintendent Jeff Moss and in the midst of a pandemic that has vaulted schools into the national limelight, two incumbents and four newcomers vied for the four open seats.

New members will be sworn in at the board’s first January meeting. At that time, the board will also elect new officers to replace chairwoman Gwozdz, vice chairwoman Cathy Robine and secretary William Smith.

District 1

Campbell has represented District 1, which covers the northern tip of Beaufort County including Sheldon, Lobeco and Grays Hill, for 30 years and has been elected chairman on several occasions, including 2017 to 2019.

Reached Tuesday night, he said he was thankful for the support and would “keep doing what I’m doing,” highlighting his top issues: teacher pay, student discipline, closing the achievement gap and advocating for early childhood care programs

Armstrong, his opponent, has lived in northern Beaufort County for 20 years, and works as a long-term substitute teacher at district schools.

She was also a founding member of Bridges Preparatory School, which is based in Port Royal but governed by the South Carolina Public Charter School District instead of Beaufort County School District.

She said her top issue was ensuring successful virtual learning for students after the spring 2020 semester, when the Whale Branch school cluster saw the highest percentage of students lose contact completely with the district.

While Armstrong said that she had “no idea” what came next, she added that she will likely run for the school board seat again in 2024.

“We need change,” she said Tuesday. “We need someone to be vocal, and Earl is not accessible for his constituents. He hasn’t done anything since the building of Whale Branch school cluster.”