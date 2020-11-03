Donald Trump wins South Carolina, AP projects

The Associated Press is projecting that President Donald Trump has won South Carolina.

The Palmetto State will add nine electoral votes to Trump’s tally Tuesday night. The call came at 7:56 p.m.

The AP has also called Kentucky and West Virginia for the president, giving Trump 22 electoral votes early, while Biden has 16 with projected wins in Vermont and Virginia. The winner will need 270 votes in the electoral college to win the White House.

Statewide, eight out of 2,263 precincts have officially reported their results, according to the S.C. Election Commission.

The president’s win in the Palmetto State is not a surprise. The state was projected to go for the Republican candidate in almost all election projections ahead of Tuesday, even as neighboring states North Carolina and Georgia are expected to be much closer.

