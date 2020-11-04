Who won SC House races in Beaufort, Jasper counties? The results are in

S.C. House incumbents in Beaufort and Jasper counties swept their elections Tuesday night.

Reps. Jeff Bradley, Bill Herbkersman and Shannon Erickson each won by a 2-1 margin, and Rep. Michael Rivers did nearly as well. Rep. Shedron Williams beat his challenger by a nearly 14-point margin as of 1:15 a.m. in District 122.

Mail-in absentee ballots were still being counted in Beaufort County late Tuesday, according to Marie Smalls, director of Beaufort County’s Board of Elections and Voter Registration. That means some election results may change with the reporting of those ballots.

Results

District 118 winner: Bill Herbkersman

District 120 winner: Weston Newton

District 121 winner: Michael Rivers

District 122 winner: Shedron Williams

District 123 winner: Jeff Bradley

District 124 winner: Shannon Erickson

District 118

S.C. Rep. Bill Herbkersman, a Republican, was reelected handily Tuesday with about 64% of the vote in a Bluffton-centric district that spans Beaufort and Jasper counties.

With 100% of district precincts reporting in Jasper County and 91% of precincts reporting in Beaufort County, Herbkersman beat Democratic challenger Mitchell Siegel for the District 118 State House seat. Siegel garnered roughly 35% of the vote.

Herbkersman, who owns and manages seven restaurants across three states, is also a developer. He was first elected in 2002 and faced a scrappy primary challenge for the first time this past spring.

District 118 includes Bluffton and Hardeeville.

Herbkersman in May said that his top priorities were securing infrastructure funding for the two counties he represents, constituent services for the seniors who live in the district and equitable funding for public schools.

Herbkersman and Siegel did not immediately respond to phone calls after midnight on Wednesday.

Siegel, a political activist and retired health care project manager, has criticized Herbkersman’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Rep. Bill Herbkersman, R-Beaufort, co-chair of a joint House-Senate pension committee, said lawmakers are ready to work through phase two of the state’s pension reform. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

District 121

State Rep. Michael Rivers, a Democrat, held his District 121 seat with roughly 61% of the vote Tuesday. Rivers defeated Republican challenger Eric Erickson, a Beaufort lawyer who garnered about 38% of the vote.

Rivers, of St. Helena Island, was first elected to the S.C. House in 2016. He previously served on the Beaufort County Board of Education.

Earlier this year, he said that access to health care and affordable housing are some of the biggest issues facing his district. He has also said he would support a statewide mask requirement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rivers has been vocal in speaking out on racism and police brutality. Rivers and Erickson did not immediately respond to phone calls late Tuesday.

District 121 includes Fripp Island, St. Helena Island and crosses into Colleton County.

Tom Steyer, right, speaks at Hilton Head Island Beach & Tennis Resort on Monday with Rep. Michael Rivers. Katherine Kokal The Island Packet

District 122

State Rep. Shedron Williams, a Democrat, fended off his Republican challenger with nearly 57% of the vote as of 1:15 a.m.

Republican Ashley Lawton received 43% of the vote for District 122, which is made up mostly by Hampton and Jasper counties.

Williams, of Hampton, was first elected two years ago. He also served on the Hampton County Council from 2010 to 2018.

He previously has said he supports expanding broadband access in rural parts of South Carolina and supports providing more funding to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to make sure the agency can protect residents from hazards such as the “Trash Mountain” in Okatie that burned for months in 2019 and caused neighbors to evacuate.

Lawton, of Estill, was a first-time candidate. She is a board member at Personhood South Carolina.

“While I did not win tonight, I am eternally grateful for the love and support I received throughout this campaign journey,” Lawton said in a text.

Shedron Williams

District 123

S.C. Rep. Jeff Bradley won his third term representing Hilton Head Island in the State House late Tuesday, after holding off a Democratic challenger.

With 97% of precincts reporting, the Republican incumbent garnered 66.51% of the vote. Democratic candidate Christine deVries, a former nonprofit executive, lost to Bradley with 33.41% of the vote.

The race was the most expensive S.C. House contest in Beaufort and Jasper counties this election cycle, with Bradley receiving campaign contributions from corporations and PACs, while deVries secured small-dollar donations from states across the country, including California and Hawaii.

Bradley’s campaign highlighted his experience as a two-term lawmaker. He said he brought attention to the state’s underfunded pension system and advocated for reducing regulations.

Bradley and deVries did not respond to phone calls on Tuesday night.

District 123 encompasses all of Hilton Head and Daufuskie islands.

S.C. Rep. Jeff Bradley, District 123

District 124

Voters in Beaufort are sending S.C. Rep. Shannon Erickson back to the State House following an early Tuesday night election win.

Erickson, who has represented District 124 for nearly 15 years, won with roughly 66% of the vote, with 100% of precincts reporting. Her Democratic challenger, Barb Nash, had about 33% of the vote. Erickson first won the seat, which encompasses Beaufort and Port Royal, in a 2007 special election.

Reached by phone, Erickson said she is excited to get back to work and refocus on legislative priorities pre-COVID-19: securing funding for teachers, renovating the Hunting Island Lighthouse and repairs to the Robert V. Woods Memorial Bridge.

“We’re going to take some of our priorities and fund them in the coming months,” Erickson said. “(We need to focus on) things that work and make our area special.”

Nash, who spent her career as an advanced practice registered nurse, criticized her opponent for being a “Republican seat filler,” according to her campaign website.

Reached by phone Tuesday night, Nash congratulated Erickson on her win.

Erickson said she’s honored voters in Beaufort and Port Royal sent her back to Columbia for another term.

“I hope there’s a good level of trust,” she said. “I work hard every day, I do my best to communicate well with what’s going on.”

Rep. Shannon Erickson, R-Beaufort, addresses supporters in 2016 at her election party in Beaufort. Erickson won reelection to S.C. House District 124 seat. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

District 120

State Rep. Weston Newton, a Republican incumbent who ran unopposed for the District 120 seat, was reelected Tuesday. He was first elected in 2012.

Newton, of Bluffton, chairs the House Legislative Oversight Committee. District 120 includes parts of Bluffton and Okatie.

Rep. Weston Newton, Beaufort and Jasper Counties, shows his daughter, Reedy Newton, 12, where USC’s Jadeveon Clowney is sitting in the statehouse gallery. Clowney was presented with a proclamation by Rep. Todd Rutherford, house Minority Leader, D-Richland. tglantz@thestate.com