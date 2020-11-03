Election Day live updates: Precincts open in Beaufort County

At 7 a.m., 55 polling places serving Beaufort County’s 95 precincts are set to open their doors to voters up early to cast their ballots in the 2020 general election.

Tuesday is the culmination of weeks of voting already underway.

As the sun rose on Election Day, just over 40% of the county’s 138,735 registered voters had cast ballots, according to a S.C. Election Commission tally updated Monday evening. A surge in absentee voting statewide was spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and has smashed the previous record set in 2016.

The number of ballots returned in Beaufort County this year — including mail-in and early voting — had already reached roughly 70% of the total votes cast in 2016 before the polls opened on Tuesday. The same trend has played out across the nation and could push turnout over 2016 levels.

Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump carried Beaufort County by 14 points over Democrat Hillary Clinton four years ago, mirroring his margin of victory in the state as a whole.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But recent polling shows President Trump’s statewide lead on Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden has hovered around seven points in October.

At the polls, Beaufort County voters will weigh in on a hotly contested U.S. Senate race between incumbent GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. Local voters will also help decide a close contest between Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, who won a surprise victory in 2018 to flip a Congressional District that had been a GOP stronghold for decades, and challenger Nancy Mace, a Republican state representative.

Contested local races include Beaufort County Council District 7, the mayor of Beaufort and three open seats on Hilton Head Town Council.

The polls will be open until 7 p.m. Any voter in line at that time will be able to cast a ballot, according to election officials.

To check your polling location or view a sample ballot, visit scvotes.gov. Common voting questions are answered here.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

— Lucas Smolcic Larson, llarson@islandpacket.com

This story will be updated throughout the day with more local coverage