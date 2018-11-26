Another Hilton Head election? Here’s what’s happening with the new mayor’s council seat

Some Hilton Head voters should get ready to go to the polls — again.
Voters in Ward 6 will cast ballots in a special election on Tuesday, Feb. 19 to fill John McCann’s seat on Hilton Head Island Town Council, according to a town news release.
His term on council isn’t up until 2020, but McCann vacated the seat after he was elected mayor in a runoff on Nov. 20.
Ward 6 covers the northeast end of the island including Port Royal Plantation and parts of Hilton Head Plantation. Candidates who wish to represent that area must be residents and registered voters of Ward 6.
The filing window for candidates opens on Dec. 7 at noon and closes on Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m.
McCann and the new council will be installed on Dec. 4.
Council seats in wards 2, 4 and 5 were up for grabs in 2018.
Bill Harkins of Ward 2 and Tom Lennox of Ward 5 were both re-elected. Tamara Becker will represent Ward 4 in her first term on council.
You can find your ward on the town’s website.
