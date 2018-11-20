‘Extremely grateful’: McCann leads in Hilton Head mayoral runoff as Likins concedes

Not all the votes have been counted in Tuesday’s Hilton Head mayoral runoff, but signs indicate John McCann will be the town’s next mayor.

His opponent, Kim Likins, told The Island Packet she called him and congratulated him, effectively conceding, around 8:40 p.m. She said her campaign tallied votes after they were posted outside polling places, and McCann had garnered around 900 more votes than she did.

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 28 of 30 precincts were reported by the Beaufort County Board of Elections. McCann was winning by nearly 14 percentage points with 56.91 percent of the vote, according to unofficial election results.

McCann received 4,740 votes, while Likins trailed with 3,589 votes.

Around half as many people voted in the runoff.

Official results show 16,371 ballots were cast in the general election on Nov. 6 compared to 8,329 in the runoff with 93 percent of precincts reporting.

He will be installed as mayor with the new Hilton Head Island Town Council on Dec. 4, according to Town Manager Steve Riley.

McCann was surrounded by his wife, children and friends while they celebrated at Rock Fish Seafood & Steaks at Bomboras on Hilton Head Tuesday night. McCann said he’s “extremely grateful” and excited to “continue working with the people of Hilton Head” as he says he has throughout his campaign.

McCann, 78, is in the middle of his second term on Town Council, where he has represented Ward 6 since 2012.

Since there are two years left in his term, a special election will be held to determine who will take his seat on council. This was the third mayoral election in a row to go to a runoff.

“We are so proud to have run such a strong race,” Likins told The Island Packet.

McCann was the first person to announce his candidacy for the seat in August 2017.

He ran for mayor on a platform that included increasing council transparency by cutting back on executive sessions, promoting fiscal responsibility and focusing on the Hilton Head bridge and U.S. 278 corridor improvements.

Here’s a summary of some of McCann’s positions, based on his responses in interviews with The Island Packet and at public forums: