These 3 Hilton Head, Bluffton precincts have new polling places. Here’s where they are

Polling locations have changed for three Beaufort County precincts ahead of Tuesday’s statewide general election, according to a news release from the Board of Voter Registrations and Elections of Beaufort County.

Precints Hilton Head 1A and Hilton Head 1B that previously voted at Hilton Head School for Creative Arts on Wilborn Road will vote at Hilton Head Presbyterian Church. The church is located at 235 William HIlton Parkway with access from Gum Tree Road.

Chechessee 2 precint that previously voted at Church of the Palm on Okatie Highway in Bluffton will vote at the Thomas C. Barnwell Administration Building at 721 Okatie Highway in Okatie.

More information on voting can be found on the county’s website here and the latest election coverage from The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette can be found here.