Trump Jr. rally moved from Beaufort to Hilton Head

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle will hold a campaign rally on Hilton Head Island Monday, according to the Katie Arrington campaign.
The rally will be held at the Port Royal Plaza at 95 Mathews Drive from 4 to 4:30 p.m., an eventbrite post says. Those wanting to attend should RSVP here.
It was originally planned for Tabby Place at the Beaufort Inn from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. but appears to have been moved midday Sunday.
A description for the event links to a Politico article that says Trump Jr. is traveling, this week, to regions with battleground races.
State Rep. Katie Arrington is running against Joe Cunningham (D) for a U.S. House seat. Arrington beat U.S. Rep Mark Sanford in the primary.
Arrington posted about the rally for the first time on Sunday via Facebook.
A majority of comments on the post were in support of the Trump Jr. Rally. One commenter said they would vote for Arrington but were not a fan of Trump Jr.
Comments