What do Beaufort’s leaders have planned for the city’s future? They’ll discuss next week

Beaufort’s elected officials and department heads will hold a two-day, in-person retreat to review the city’s 2020-2022 Strategic Plan and discuss the future of South Carolina’s second-oldest city.

The meetings are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday in the Dolphin Room at the Best Western Sea Island Inn on Bay Street in downtown. The event is open to the public and will also be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

Those planning to attend in person will be required to wear a face covering at all times and sit six feet apart, according to City Clerk Traci Guldner. Attendees will also have to follow the hotel’s COVID-19 rules. Space is limited.

There is no opportunity for public comment or questions during the retreat.

City leaders will also set new goals for the Strategic Plan and review its Capital Improvement Plan and draft Comprehensive Plan update.

The retreat facilitator is Charlie Barrineau, a field services manager at the Municipal Association of South Carolina.

The Beaufort City Council is made up of four council members and a mayor, all elected at-large to four-year terms. All have the same voting power during regular public meetings. The council sets city policy, passes an annual budget, guides planning priorities and oversees the city manager to carry out directives and day-to-day city operations.

Recent issues that have been in the forefront of city conversations have included affordable housing, balancing historic preservation and growing development, drainage work and fixing flooding.