Downtown Beaufort building to be torn down for apartments. Residents say it’s a trend

A plan to demolish a 50-year-old building in downtown Beaufort to make way for a three-story apartment complex was approved Wednesday despite community opposition and concerns about the loss of the structure that some consider historic.

The impending demolition of the building at 211 Charles Street, approved unanimously by the Beaufort Historic District Review Board, is the latest in a string of large-scale developments and demolitions in Beaufort’s historic district. It worries some residents who fear the city’s character is changing.

The developments, five projects at varying stages of approval, illustrate a contentious divide among longtime Beaufort residents, city officials and developers about preserving the city’s rich history while also allowing its growth.

Critics say the projects are piecemeal proposals that will significantly alter two blocks of Beaufort’s downtown. They worry about the size and scale of the developments and say city officials haven’t done enough to prepare citizens for the changes.

Some say the city is at risk of losing pieces of its history and its small-town feel.

Coast Architects and developer 303 Associates have received preliminary approval to build a three-story apartment complex on the property. The 29,400 square foot building is marketed as The Cannon Building. 303 Associates

“I predict the totality of these projects will pose the greatest impact on traffic congestion on neighboring businesses and residences, on infrastructure and on the National Historic Landmark District at any time in history, including the Great Fire of 1907,” wrote former Historic Beaufort Foundation executive director Maxine Lutz in a recent op-ed in The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

Developer Dick Stewart of 303 Associates, however, says some of the concerns about the projects are misplaced and due to a fear of change. The developments will improve the quality of downtown Beaufort, he said.

Called Thursday, Mayor Stephen Murray said he understands and shares some of the concerns of residents. He wishes he could go back and change some of the city’s comprehensive planning tools from a decade ago, but said the proposed developments are going through a legal process.

“It’s a good thing we have people wanting to make investments in the community,” he said. “On the other hand, I like my nice sleepy town. It’s that balance of growth.”

Beaufort is growing, he said, and the city has to find a balance between private property rights and projects that align with the city’s goals and future.

“It’s very hard for us to stop people from moving here,” he said. “If we acknowledge that we’re growing, how do we shape that growth?”

303 Associates

Stewart said he views some of the outcry against the projects as a personal attack. The plans have been in place for years, he said, and the community has had a seat at the table.

On Tuesday, Stewart penned a blistering letter to Historic Beaufort Foundation board chair John Troutman claiming the group has “embarked on a campaign of misinformation and deceit” about the projects.

“This campaign is designed to cast doubt on the propriety of our investments in the core commercial area of Downtown Beaufort,” the letter said. “This is shameful, immoral and demeans HBF.”

In the letter, Stewart touts the work his company has done to preserve historic structures in Beaufort’s historic district and says claims that he hasn’t been transparent about his plans are “hogwash.”

Stewart said he is hosting a community information session about the future projects at Tabby Place on March 16.

The projects, he said, “will be great” for the property owners, employees and businesses and “all those folks in town” and will improve the quality of life and quality of experience in downtown compared to some of the vacant buildings.

One opponent of the developments, Beaufort developer and property owner Graham Trask, still worries about the city’s future. He says Beaufort is turning into “Dick Stewart’s Las Vegas” and “the conference-goers’ playground.”

“Residents and other property owners downtown have been left in the dark as City Council and Historic District Review Board meetings are held by Zoom,” he said. “It’s only now that Beaufortonians understand the magnitude of what’s on the horizon for Historic Downtown Beaufort.”

What’s coming?

211 Charles Street







On Wednesday, Beaufort’s Historic District Review Board granted Coast Architects Inc. approval for demolition permits at 211 Charles Street.

The decision was met with significant opposition from 11 neighbors. Several argued that the board should halt demolition permits while the city considers updating its list of historic contributing structures and its demolition permitting process.

Others worried the building would be demolished before the city approved its replacement building — leaving an unsightly vacant lot.

In the wake of those concerns, the board approved the demolition of the building with a condition that the city would not issue demolition permits until the proposed apartment complex on the property is approved.

Coast Architects and developer 303 Associates have received preliminary approval to build a three-story apartment complex on the property. The 29,400-square-foot building is marketed as The Cannon Building.

Beaufort Inn Hotel

An architectural drawing shows a hotel expected to break ground soon at the corner of Scott and Port Republic streets in downtown Beaufort. The new rooms will be part of the nearby Beaufort Inn. Submitted 303 Associates

303 Associates has been approved for a full-service hotel planned as part of Beaufort Inn at the corner of Scott and Port Republic streets. The hotel will include 68 rooms, a restaurant, courtyard and pool.

A plan to add a rooftop bar to the hotel is still going through the approval process.

Another three-story boutique-style cottage or hotel has been approved on Port Republic Street that would include 12-15 rooms with leased space on the ground floor for a fitness or wellness center.

An architectural rendering shows a conceptual design of a hotel building (left) planned alongside the Beaufort Inn on Port Republic Street in downtown Beaufort. Submitted City of Beaufort/R.W. Chambers Architect

Event Space

Plans show a new building that would provide meeting space for nearby Tabby Place on Port Republic Street in downtown Beaufort. The project would require tearing now a former bank building that currently houses the Pat Conroy Literary Center. Submitted Niles Bolton Associates/Beaufort Inn, LLC

303 Associates has been approved for another building on Port Republic Street for meeting rooms, and extra space for large parties like weddings, as an expansion of its nearby Tabby Place event venue.

The 4,500-square-foot building will require the demolition of the former bank building at 905 Port Republic St., and former home to the nonprofit Pat Conroy Literary Center.

Parking Garage

A three-story parking garage with almost 500 parking spaces on the block bordered by Charles, Craven and West streets is still going through the approval process with the city. 303 Associates

However, Stewart said, the garage’s location, mass and scale have been approved.