Hilton Head slows independent review on US 278 corridor project. Why?

Hilton Head Island leaders have slowed a consultant’s independent review of plans for U.S. 278 because some council members disagreed with the town’s involvement in the review as outlined by Beaufort County.

The town, which did not initiate plans for an independent consultant, took issue with its role, outlined in a memorandum of agreement written by town and county staff. After discussion on Tuesday, the town council declined to approve the document and tabled it until its Nov. 17 meeting.

Beaufort County Council leaders were expecting the town to pass the memorandum so the consultant could get to work, according to assurances from County Council member Stu Rodman at the body’s Oct. 26 meeting.

Now, the town will consider a new response to the county’s agreement. Beaufort County Council will likely need to review the response before the consultant can start work.

The latest move comes as town leaders push to appear as if they are leading the independent review of the $300 million project that will completely reimagine the entrance to Hilton Head Island and bring five years of construction to the area between Moss Creek Drive and Spanish Wells Drive.

Located across from Tressa’s Gullah Girl Boutique on U.S. 278 is an upholstery store owned by Tressa Govan’s uncle as seen on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 located on Hilton Head Island. Both stores are at risk of being in the path of S.C. Department of Transportation’s plan to widen U.S. 278 with another two lanes. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

But after Beaufort County, at the encouragement of S.C. Sen Tom Davis, drafted a plan for an independent consultant and hired an affiliated contractor to do the review, Hilton Head leaders said they feel they’re “playing second fiddle” to the county government — which will be less affected by the project.

Town Council member David Ames said some residents on the island don’t expect the review to be independent because the contracting firm works regularly with Beaufort County and SCDOT — both of which have been HDR clients. He said the consulting firm’s project managers will need to work with its oversight committee or risk a “path of suspicion.”

On Tuesday, Assistant Town Manager Josh Gruber said the county’s retained contracting firm, HDR, was chosen so the county could avoid going out for a competitive bid process that would have slowed the review process.

But Davis said he doesn’t want HDR’s review to “duplicate a rubber stamp” on the DOT’s final plan for the highway project.

The public got its first look at six alternatives for the future widening of U.S. 278 on Hilton Head Island at a public information meeting held at the Boys & Girls Club on Gum Tree Road Sept. 19, 2019. David Lauderdale dlauderdale@islandpacket.com

U.S. 278 consultant review timeline

In the background of disagreements of who should lead the project is a looming timeline of the S.C. Department of Transportation, which has drawn nine potential alignments of the highway and is reviewing them. The SCDOT expects to release its final plan for U.S. 278 this winter.

For most of the summer, residents pushed for an outside consulting firm to review the plans. They feared there was not enough public input on the project and that it put the historic Stoney community and nearby wetlands at risk.

A breakdown of the nine alternatives under consideration by the S.C. Department of Transportation for the U.S. 278 corridor based on their impact to wetlands and relocation of homes or businesses. A large number of relocations would be of Gullah families living in the Stoney or Squire Pope historic neighborhoods. SCDOT

If an independent consultant has not reviewed the plans and made recommendations by the winter, the DOT’s timeline may be pushed back.

Sen. Davis, who has fervently advocated for an independent review, said the SCDOT’s timeline can be flexible.

Within the independent review process, the town and county agreed to appoint a citizen oversight committee. That committee will be composed of:

One Beaufort County staff member and one Town of Hilton Head Island staff member

One member at-large from Jenkins Island

Two at-large members from Hilton Head Island

Two at-large members from the Stoney community at the base of the bridge

The Beaufort County staff member and Jenkins Island member will be appointed by Joe Passiment, chairman of County Council.

The Town of Hilton Head staff member and the Hilton Head Island at-large members will be appointed by John McCann, mayor of Hilton Head Island.

The Stoney at-large members will be mutually agreed upon by Passiment and McCann.