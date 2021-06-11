‘I thought I had died and gone to heaven.’ SC man buys winning lottery ticket in Yemassee

A Lowcountry man’s lucky numbers paid off big on a recent lottery ticket.

He won $200,000 for a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold at Lane’s Shell Mart in Yemassee off I-95 in Hampton County. The convenience store will receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

“I thought I had died and gone to heaven,” he said in a S.C. Education Lottery news release. He’ll be using his winnings to “take care of a few projects around the house.”

He said he watched the televised lottery drawing and got more and more excited as each number was called out. He said he plans to continue playing those numbers.

The winning numbers in last week’s drawing were 3 - 9 - 18 - 28 - 34, and the Power-Up was 2.

More than 5,400 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $200,000 in the June 1 drawing. The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399, according to the release.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.