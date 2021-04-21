Lottery

Friends bought lottery tickets together at a Beaufort store. Now one is $100K richer

After almost calling it quits on playing the lottery, a woman’s friend convinced her to give it one more try. That ticket changed her mind and filled her wallet.

Two friends were in the Amoco Food Shop in a gas station at 2525 Boundary St. in Beaufort when they bought scratch-off tickets, a news release from the S.C. Education Lottery said.

One friend lost, but the other won $100,000 and is planing to buy a new house.

“My friend was happy for me,” the woman, who was not identified, said in the release. “I was excited and conflicted, because she deserved to win, too.”

She said there’s no hard feelings between them over the winning $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket, and they’ll probably still do scratch-offs every once in a while.

One top prize of $100,000 is left in the $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword game, which has odds of winning set at 1 in 600,000.

