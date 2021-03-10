‘I was shocked.’ A Bluffton woman has claimed her $100,000 lottery prize

A Bluffton woman has claimed her $100,000 in lottery winnings, the South Carolina Education Lottery announced.

The woman was not identified in the agency’s Tuesday press release.

She bought the winning ticket at Parker’s 33 at 469 Buckwalter Parkway, which received a $1,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Her winning numbers for the Feb. 25 drawing were 2- 12- 15- 19- 35 and Power-Up 3.

The woman said she was “shocked,” and added that she’ll keep playing with her lucky numbers, which netted her the Palmetto Cash 5 top prize.

More than 5,500 other ticket holders also won prizes between $1 and $100,000 in that Thursday night drawing, according to a previous release. The odds of winning the $100,000 playing the Palmetto Cash 5 game are 1 in 501,942.