Heads up, south end drivers: Construction scheduled for Hilton Head’s Sea Pines Circle

One of Hilton Head Island’s best known intersections will be repaved in the coming weeks.

The Sea Pines Circle, which connects the Cross Island Parkway and Palmetto Bay Road with Pope Avenue, the beach and Sea Pines, will undergo construction that will close lanes overnight.

Crews will begin work on Monday at 9 p.m.

All construction work will take place overnight between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

During construction, lanes will be closed and crews will be routing traffic around the circle.

The S.C. Department of Transportation is responsible for the paving work, which will eliminate potholes and inconsistencies in the pavement in both lanes around the circle.

Construction will continue until March 19.

