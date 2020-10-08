24-year-old on way to work dies in crash near Hilton Head bridge

A 24-year-old man commuting to work died on Thursday morning after his car was struck by a truck on U.S. 278 near the Hilton Head bridges, according to authorities.

Dustin Everidge, 24, of Hilton Head Island died at 7:49 a.m. after being transported to Hilton Head Hospital, according to Beaufort County deputy coroner Jason Grabill.

Near 7 a.m., Everidge was driving alone toward the Hilton Head bridges in a 2008 Nissan Versa.

Everidge ran off the road, crossed the center median, and was T-boned by a Ford F-150 driving toward Bluffton, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Tidwell.

After being hit, his car kept moving and struck several trees. Everidge became entrapped in his vehicle, said Tidwell.

Lanes were shut down and traffic was delayed for nearly two hours as crews worked to clear the scene and remove Everidge from his car.

Everidge was not wearing a seat belt, but the two occupants of the F-150 were. The driver of the truck was taken to Coastal Carolina Hospital, while the passenger was transported to Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah, according to Tidwell.