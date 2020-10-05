77-year-old man dies after motorcycle crashes into woods in Hampton County

A 77-year-old Hampton man died after his motorcycle crashed into the woods off U.S. 601, according to authorities.

Carroll Peeples, 77, of Hampton died Thursday from injuries resulting from the motorcycle crash, according to Hampton County Coroner Angie Topper.

Topper said his time of death was 3:45 p.m. Peeples was riding his motorcycle on Sandy Run Road when he ran off the road and into the woods, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Sonny Collins.

Peeples was not wearing a helmet, said Collins.

Peeples, who was born in Varnville in 1942, was a retired industrial electrician and a dedicated member of Sandy Run Baptist Church, according to his obituary.

He took “immense pride” in taking care of the Peeples Cemetary in Varnville and had a passion for deer hunting and freshwater fishing. Peeples is survived by three grandchildren, two sisters and a son.

“He loved life and lived life to the fullest,” his obituary reads, “but was not afraid to leave this world behind.”