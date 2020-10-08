Traffic
1 person entrapped in car after crash shuts down lanes on Hilton Head bridges
UPDATE: The crash has cleared and lanes have re-opened.
One person was entrapped in their car and all lanes going west on the Hilton Head Island bridges were shut down after a crash on Thursday morning, according to authorities.
First responders worked free a person stuck in their car after two cars crashed before 7:15 a.m., according to Bluffton Township Fire District Capt. Randy Hunter.
One person was transported to the hospital, he said.
The crash caused heavy delays in both directions.
