Traffic

1 person entrapped in car after crash shuts down lanes on Hilton Head bridges

UPDATE: The crash has cleared and lanes have re-opened.

One person was entrapped in their car and all lanes going west on the Hilton Head Island bridges were shut down after a crash on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

First responders worked free a person stuck in their car after two cars crashed before 7:15 a.m., according to Bluffton Township Fire District Capt. Randy Hunter.

One person was transported to the hospital, he said.

traffic 10.8.jpg
A crash on the Hilton Head Island bridges on Thursday morning left one person entrapped in their car, shut down westbound lanes of traffic, and caused heavy delays going east onto the Island, according to the Bluffton Township Fire District. Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
The crash caused heavy delays in both directions.

