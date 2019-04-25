Drivers on busy Bluffton route will see lane closures, delays for a month. Here’s why

How potholes are formed In the winter, potholes are a constant challenge for drivers. This video from the Utah Department of Transportation shows how potholes form because of winter weather. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In the winter, potholes are a constant challenge for drivers. This video from the Utah Department of Transportation shows how potholes form because of winter weather.

Drivers on Bluffton’s Buckwalter Parkway may see some delays related to road work starting next week, according to a news release from Beaufort County government.

Preferred Materials will begin resurfacing the busy route between U.S. 278 and May River Road on Monday, weather depending, the news release said.

Blake Martin, project manager for Preferred Materials, said workers will start milling and overlay at the Buckwalter and U.S. 278 intersection and will work their way toward May River Road.

He said some work also would be done on parts of the Bluffton Parkway in a later phase.

A news release from Preferred Materials said drivers should expect single-lane closures.

“We are looking at a good solid month, at least, that we will be in the area,” Martin said.





He said drivers should expect work from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and that could include weekends depending on how the work progresses.

“Whenever we can work, we’ll work and try to have as minimal impact on traffic as possible,” Martin said.





Development on Buckwalter Parkway has taken off recently with construction of medical offices and retail businesses and clearing of trees for future projects.

A 65,000-square-foot micro-hospital with a helipad has been proposed, and a new Kroger is expected to open in May.