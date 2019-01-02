Traffic

Traffic on I-95 at standstill for miles after collision reported near SC-Georgia border

By Lisa Wilson

January 02, 2019 12:00 PM

SCDOT traffic camera
Traffic was at a standstill on I-95 South around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to traffic cameras along the highway.

A collision was reported around 11:15 a.m. roughly one mile from the Georgia-South Carolina border, reported South Carolina highway officials.

Users of the Waze app posted that the crash appeared to be minor and involved an SUV and a truck.

This story will be updated.

