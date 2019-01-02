Traffic on I-95 at standstill for miles after collision reported near SC-Georgia border

Traffic was at a standstill on I-95 South around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to traffic cameras along the highway.
A collision was reported around 11:15 a.m. roughly one mile from the Georgia-South Carolina border, reported South Carolina highway officials.
Users of the Waze app posted that the crash appeared to be minor and involved an SUV and a truck.
This story will be updated.
