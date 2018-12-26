Traffic alert: Major backups on I-95 around SC-Georgia border. Here’s what we know

Post- holiday traffic appears to be getting the best of I-95 in the Lowcountry.
On Wednesday afternoon, drivers reported standstill traffic jams on the northbound lanes from the Georgia state line up to Ridgeland, and on the southbound lanes from Yemassee to Pooler, Georgia.
There do not appear to be any accidents on the interstate highway as of 3 p.m., according to Waze and Google Maps users.
The heavy traffic is due to a high volume of holiday travelers, according to a statewide alert from SCDOT. SCDOT reminded drivers “if you are involved in an accident with no injuries, state law requires that the motorist move the vehicle from the roadway to avoid blocking traffic.”
The most congested area on Wednesday afternoon seemed to be around the Hardeeville exit, according to Waze.
At 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Google Maps reported a 32-minute delay on I-95 south near exit 8 and a 11-minute delay on I-95 north near the Georgia border.
