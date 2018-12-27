I-95 traffic alert: Accident near exit 8 shuts down one lane, causes major delays

An accident on I-95 near the U.S. 278 exit has made a bad situation worse for holiday travelers.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported at 4:15 p.m. that a southbound lane was shutdown for the accident located about 4 miles north of Exit 8.
S.C. Highway Patrol was working the accident and reported injuries.
Drivers in the area could expect an hour and thirty minute delay, according to Google Maps at about 4:30 p.m. Waze users also were reporting standstill traffic on Whyte Hardee Blvd.
On Thursday afternoon, drivers reported standstill traffic jams on the northbound lanes from the Georgia Welcome Center up to Hardeeville and on the southbound lanes from Yemassee to the Georgia state line.
The heavy traffic is due to a high volume of holiday travelers, according to a statewide alert from SCDOT that has been active since Wednesday.
SCDOT reminded drivers “if you are involved in an accident with no injuries, state law requires that the motorist move the vehicle from the roadway to avoid blocking traffic.”
The most congested area in the area on Thursday afternoon seemed to be south of Ridgeland toward Hardeeville, according to Waze.
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, Google Maps reported a 49-minute delay on I-95 south near Hardeeville.
The average speed for drivers on I-95 south near Hardeeville at 2 p.m. was 16.2 mph, while the average speed for drivers on I-95 north near the Georgia state line was 26.7 mph, according to Waze.
Parallel streets such as Whyte Hardee Boulevard in Hardeeville were backed up as of 2 p.m., Waze users reported.
Google Maps also shows delays as far north as Coosawhatchie.
