Driver killed after vehicle veers off road, flips on Jasper County highway

A driver was killed in a vehicle accident in the Coosawhatchie area on Wednesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on Morgan Dollar Road, which is also S.C. 462, in Jasper County, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, spokesman for the Highway Patrol.

Southern said the nearest cross street to the accident is West Frontage Road.

The driver of a 1999 Toyota Corolla sustained fatal injuries when the vehicle, which was traveling west, ran off the right side of Morgan Dollar Road about 10:35 a.m., according to Southern.

The vehicle ran into a ditch, struck a tree and then flipped, Southern said.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, he said.

The identity of the driver was not immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.