2 hospitalized after car strikes SUV, then tree, on St. Helena Island, police say

A vehicle accident sent two people to the hospital just before noon Tuesday on St. Helena Island, police say.

The accident was on Sea Island Parkway near Polowana Road, according Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Southern said the patrol’s preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Audi and a 2011 Honda SUV were both eastbound on Sea Island Parkway when the accident happened. The Audi apparently left the road to the right and overcorrected before striking the Honda and veering off the road again, according to the investigation. The Audi then ran into a tree. The driver of the Audi and one of two people in the Honda were transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Southern said. Read More SUV driver killed in early Tuesday crash on Hilton Head He said both drivers and the passenger all were wearing seat belts. The Highway Patrol’s investigation is ongoing, Southern said. The accident happened on the same day a driver was killed when a Mazda SUV veered off the road and struck a tree on Hilton Head Island.

