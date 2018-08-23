33-year-old Hilton Head woman identified as driver killed in SUV crash

The driver of a Mazda SUV who died after crashing into a tree on Hilton Head Island early Tuesday morning has been identified.

Candice Kyzer, 33, of Hilton Head, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Beaufort County Deputy Coroner David Ott said on Thursday.

Kyzer’s Facebook page says she had been a team support specialist at Collins Group Realty since May. Collins Group’s website says she worked in the realty company’s Hilton Head office.

Kyzer’s Facebook page also says the 2013 Samford University graduate previously worked as a sales team manager at Belk and as general manager at Southpaw Pet Resort.

Early Tuesday morning she was driving a 2014 Mazda east on Widewater Road near Orista Place when it veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree, Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, spokesman for the South Carolina Highway Patrol, told the Island Packet Tuesday.

Widewater Road is south of Spanish Wells Road.

Only one vehicle was involved in the accident, Southern previously said.

The cause of Kyzer’s death was blunt-force trauma, Ott said, citing autopsy results.





Ott said toxicology results were pending, but there was no reason to believe alcohol was a factor.

The Coronor’s Office reported that Kyzer’s family had been on a cruise and was unable to be reached immediately after the accident.

Officers responded to the scene at 5:05 a.m., according to the Highway Patrol’s real-time traffic information.

It was not known whether Kyzer was wearing a seat belt, Southern previously said.