Beaufort High School on second lockdown this week for K-9 search, police say

Beaufort High School was placed on lockdown for the second time in two days Wednesday for a K-9 search, Beaufort County School District officials confirmed.

This was a “planned canine search that was previously scheduled,” district spokesperson Candace Bruder said.

This is a modified lockdown, Bruder said. During a modified lockdown, students continue to change classes throughout the day, but they are more closely monitored and outdoor activities are suspended.

The school was placed on lockdown yesterday around 10:30 a.m. when De-Quarious Major, 22, a St. Helena man “out of jail on bond for murder and three counts of attempted murder,” according to police, brought a gun to the school parking lot.

The charges stem from a 2019 gas station shooting that killed 20-year-old Clarence Mitchell III of St. Helena Island and left another man injured.

In 2020, Major’s first bond was revoked. Then his bond was re-instated, according to court documents.

He was placed under house arrest under the conditions that he live with family, see his lawyer and attend church with his mother. He was under house arrest and was wearing a GPS ankle monitor on Tuesday, according to a Beaufort Police Department press release.

On Tuesday, Major got into a fight with a relative in front of his vehicle in the Beaufort High School parking lot. A bystander intervened, saw a handgun in the vehicle and “retrieved it to keep it from being used,” the release said.

Beaufort High’s school resource officer, Eric Hayes, arrived “and attempted to detain Major,” the release said.

“Major became agitated and refused to comply with lawful directions to submit to being detained, at which time Officer Hayes drew his Taser and ordered Major to get on the ground. Major complied and was taken into custody without further incident when additional officers arrived.”

Major was arrested and charged Tuesday with disturbing schools, possession of a firearm on school property and interfering with an officer. He was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing.