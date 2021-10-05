Family dispute, weapon on campus causes lockdown at Beaufort High School Tuesday morning

Beaufort High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning “due to a familial dispute in the parking lot,” Beaufort County School District officials confirmed.

Law enforcement placed the school on lockdown and “in the process, a weapon was discovered,” according to district spokesperson Candace Bruder.

Bruder said the weapon was secured, and the lockdown has been lifted. Law enforcement remains on campus, she said.

She did not immediately say whether the weapon in question was a firearm or something else.

Beaufort Police Department posted to Facebook that “there was no threat to any students and the incident was limited to the parking lot.”

School safety

According to the S.C. Department of Education’s annual report card, Beaufort County School District recorded one incident of possession of a firearm or explosive on campus during the 2020-21 school year.

That number is already on the rise — at least two students brought firearms to district schools in September.

On Sept. 10, Robert Smalls International Academy principal Tarrance Bradley found an unloaded airsoft pistol in the backpack of a sixth grade student. According to a report from Beaufort County Sheriff’s office, the student told police “he had no intention of harming anyone and only wanted to impress a girl he liked along with his friends.”

The student, whose name is not public because he is a minor, was released to his grandmother and petitioned to Family Court for bringing the weapon to campus.

On Sept. 13, Beaufort Elementary School staff found a magazine loaded with ammunition and a black handgun in a student’s backpack.

He allegedly told police he brought the weapon for “self-defense,” according to a report from the Beaufort Police Department. The student was released to his mother and petitioned to Family Court.