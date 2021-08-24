Education
Beaufort Co. school board stalls on mask mandate decision as local COVID cases spike
After six and a half hours and 66 public comments, Beaufort County’s school board didn’t make a decision on a mask mandate Monday night.
Instead, it voted 9-2 to table its decision until the South Carolina Supreme Court rules on whether a budget proviso passed by the S.C. legislature is constitutional.
Richland 2 School District asked for the court to take up the proviso, which states any school or district that requires masks for students or staff will lose state funding.
Ingrid Boatright made the motion to table the mask mandate, saying the legal advice the board received in closed session indicated that the Supreme Court would reach a decision this week. William Smith and Rachel Wisnefski voted “no.”
“I’m not lightly asking to table this,” Boatright said. “But I think this is a big deal, and we need all the information on the table before we make this decision.”
COVID-19 cases in Beaufort County are at an all-time high, with 131 confirmed new cases and seven deaths reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday. The county’s seven-day average of new infections is 151 every day, which breaks the previous record of 147 set Sunday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Beaufort County School District has reported 160 students or employees diagnosed with COVID and 557 quarantining as close contacts between Aug. 9 and Aug. 18.
Students make up 153 of the COVID cases; 17 are employees. Of those in quarantine, 544 are students and 13 are employees.
For perspective, that means 3.2% of the district’s roughly 21,500-student enrollment has either been diagnosed with COVID or quarantined; the staff numbers represent about 1% of the district’s roughly 2,900 employees.
The school district is not maintaining a COVID-19 dashboard this year as it did last year, according to its reopening guidelines. Superintendent Frank Rodriguez said Monday night that he would check for more current district case and quarantine numbers.
‘Delta has changed the game’
A statewide debate
Across South Carolina, school districts and state officials have fought back against the state legislature’s budget proviso.
On Friday, DHEC amended its guidance to K-12 schools to recommend universal masking, and the DHEC board voted to contact lawmakers and ask them to revise the proviso.
Republican S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday that he is suing the city of Columbia for its ordinance mandating that students and faculty wear masks in some schools.
Richland One and Charleston County school districts have both implemented mask mandates despite the state ban. However, the Charleston Post and Courier has reported that enforcement of the mandate may be spotty in Charleston County following mixed messaging from the school district. Monday was the first day of classes.
At least four private schools in Beaufort County are mandating masks. The county’s Catholic schools — St. Gregory the Great in Bluffton, John Paul II in Okatie, St. Francis in Hilton Head and St. Peter’s in Lady’s Island — began requiring masks for staff and students Wednesday, following a directive from the Charleston Diocese.
Neighboring Jasper County School District announced Sunday that its lone high school, Ridgeland-Hardeeville High, is returning to virtual learning all week after logging 24 COVID-19 infections and 96 quarantines.
Comments