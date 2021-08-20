DHEC board tells director to urge SC lawmakers return, adjust mask rule for SC schools

More from the series COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC. Expand All

With COVID-19 cases spiking in schools statewide, the board of South Carolina’s health agency on Friday instructed its director and chairman to contact state lawmakers to urge them to revise one-year laws passed earlier this year that prohibit mask mandates in schools.

The decision came after state Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Edward Simmer recommended at a special board meeting the agency amend its recently released school guidance to recommend K-12 schools require universal masking for students and staff, rather than simply encouraging their use.

“In light of the data received and reviewed today by DHEC, I move that the chair and director of DHEC contact leadership of the South Carolina House and Senate urging them to consider providing local decision making authority regarding mask mandates in schools,” said DHEC board member Robert Morgan, a board-certified anesthesiologist and medical director of the Greenville Healthcare Simulation Center, upon returning from executive session at Friday’s meeting.

DHEC updated its masking guidance after Friday’s meeting, where two top health officials presented a series of research studies from across the world that found masks were highly effective at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in schools and that wearing masks posed no health or safety risk to children.

“From a public health standpoint, until we have a much higher vaccination rate in our schools, the science shows that having all people in the school setting wear masks is an effective, safe way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools and therefore, very importantly, keep students in school. Doing so will protect our students’ health and give them the best opportunity to succeed academically and socially,” Simmer said after the presentations.

He continued, “As a result, I and our public health team recommend that DHEC adopt the same guidance regarding schools it had during the past school year, emphasizing the need for vaccinations and recommending that school districts require all individuals to include students, staff and visitors to wear a mask when indoors around others.”

The decision to recommend requiring masks in schools directly conflicts with a provision the General Assembly attached to the state budget in June that prohibits K-12 schools from requiring masks or risk losing state funding.

Simmer said he understood his recommendation may run afoul of state law, but that from a strictly public health standpoint, requiring masks was the best way to protect children and school employees.

“Whether or not our schools are allowed to do that, I think, is a question that is an open one,” he said. “But certainly, I think we know from the public health standpoint and what the science shows that if we want to protect our students, and for that matter everyone else in the school, but especially our students, and keep them in school, we should require masking.”

A spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster, a staunch opponent of mask mandates, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Simmer’s announcement.

