Education

Jasper County high school returns to virtual classes this week after reported COVID cases

Schools are reopened last week across South Carolina.
Schools are reopened last week across South Carolina. Tracy Kimball

Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School returned to virtual learning Monday after more than two dozen students and faculty tested positive for COVID-19 just one week into the school year, Superintendent Rechel Anderson announced Sunday.

“As schools opened this past week, we have seen a proportionately increasing number of test-positive COVID cases,” Anderson said, adding the district has already experienced more cases in the first week than it did the entire 2020-21 school year, which included virtual and hybrid learning.

In addition to the 24 documented infections, 96 others are in quarantine, including the entire football team, volleyball team and cheerleading squad.

Virtual learning is scheduled for this week, and then the district will reassess.

“The pause will allow us to establish the true prevalence of infection in the school community, and to complete the contact tracing to identify other potential spreaders in and outside the school environment,” Anderson said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The middle, elementary, and specialty schools are continuing to attend classes in person.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.

Profile Image of Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson typically covers stories in northern Beaufort County, Jasper County, and Hampton County. She joined The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette in 2018 as a crime/breaking news reporter. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor-in-chief of the daily student newspaper. Lana was also a fellow at the University of South Carolina’s Media Law School in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service