Four Beaufort County high school basketball teams quarantining for COVID exposure

Four Beaufort County high schools are quarantining their basketball teams after three players across the school district tested positive for COVID-19.

Boys’ varsity basketball players at Battery Creek, Beaufort, May River and Bluffton High School are all quarantining, along with the junior varsity team at May River High.

Bluffton and Beaufort High School played each other Tuesday night.

District spokeswoman Candace Bruder said she would provide details on the number of individuals quarantining and their quarantine dates later Friday.

Many schools around the state have had basketball or wrestling teams quarantined already this season.

Some S.C. districts have already made winter sports decisions to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Richland 1 and 2 districts in Columbia have canceled games from Dec. 15-Jan. 3 but will allow teams to practice twice a week until games resume. Those districts will have online-only learning in the first two weeks after Christmas break.

Dorchester 2 is pausing athletic activities during a two-week e-learning period following winter break from Jan. 4-18. Sumter County, Orangeburg County, Manning, Marlboro County, Cane Bay and Colleton counties have shut down high school sports until January, hoping that COVID-19 numbers will go down. Sports at Bishop England High in Charleston are on hold indefinitely with the school going to all-virtual classes.

Florence One Schools announced it will shut down athletic activities from Dec. 24 through Jan. 3. Practices can resume Jan. 4, and games Jan. 11.

Basketball programs already adjusted their 2020-21 schedules and reduced the amount of games being played. In a normal year, public schools can schedule up to 27 games, but this year most teams are trying to play between 14 and 18 contests, with region games taking priority because they determine playoff seeding.

From Dec. 6-11, 394 public school varsity basketball games were scheduled, but about 170 of them were canceled or postponed, according to the South Carolina High School League.

Most of the holiday basketball tournaments around the state have been canceled, including the Seahawk Holiday Classic at Hilton Head. The tournament announced in August that it wouldn’t be held this year but will resume in 2021.