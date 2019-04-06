Beaufort Co. school board names its top 2 finalists in search for new superintendent

Submitted

The Beaufort County Board of Education has chosen two finalists in its search for superintendent, according to a district news release late Saturday afternoon.

They are Terry Dade, who is a regional assistant superintendent for Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia, and Frank Rodriguez, a regional superintendent for the School District of Palm Beach County in Florida, the release said.

Both finalists are from significantly larger school districts than Beaufort County, which has around 22,000 students.

Dade’s district has 187,000 students and Rodriguez’s has 193,000, according to the release.

They were chosen from seven semifinalists who were interviewed by the board on March 30, the release said.

Dade and Rodriguez will attend an open forum at 10 a.m. April 13 at the school district’s main office at 2900 Mink Point Blvd. in Beaufort where they will answer pre-submitted questions from the public.

Questions should be sent to askthecandidatesbcsd@gmail.com by 10 p.m. April 12. Forum attendees will also be able to submit feedback on each finalist.

The board said Tuesday night it expects to announce its final decision April 16. The superintendent is the board’s sole employee.

The new superintendent will take over for interim superintendent Herb Berg.

Berg replaced superintendent Jeff Moss, who submitted his resignation in May of last year after five years leading the district.

The school board at the time was heavily criticized for not taking action against Moss during his turbulent tenure, which included his admission to state ethics violations, an ongoing FBI investigation connected to the construction of two Bluffton schools and the district’s relationship with a controversial research institute, as well as two failed bond referendums.

In December 2018, it was discovered another complaint has been filed against Moss with the state ethics commission for unspecified expenses charged to the district.