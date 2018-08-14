FBI subpoenas Beaufort Co. school district again. Here’s what they’re asking about Moss

The Beaufort County School District has again been subpoenaed for documents related to former superintendent Jeff Moss’ five-year tenure at the district, including Moss’ personnel records, as well as information about the district’s connection to the controversial Education Research & Development Institute and more than 30 other companies.

It is not clear whether the federal subpoena issued to the school district on Aug. 2 is related to an ongoing FBI investigation related to the construction of two Bluffton schools, in which three previous subpoenas had been issued to the district and its employees since January.

The newest subpoena requires the district to hand over Moss’ personnel file, including employment contracts, annual performance reviews and ratings, disciplinary records, outside employment requests and disclosures, travel and entertainment expenses, as well as bonuses, “ethics training received” and “conflict of interest disclosures” from August 2013, when Moss started with the district, through the present.

Moss worked as a paid consultant for the Education Research and Development Institute for at least the past two years, according to his Statement of Economic Interests filed with the State Ethics Commission.

ERDI is an organization that pays superintendents and school administrators to attend meetings with educational tech companies and offer feedback about various educational products.

The former superintendent was not required to disclose the amount that he earned from the organization.

Moss resigned from the district May 15. His last day was July 31.

The subpoena issued Aug. 2 was released to The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette on Tuesday afternoon after the newspapers submitted a second Freedom of Information Act request for “any federal subpoenas issued to the Beaufort County School District.”

The district released all three subpoenas in its possession, including two subpoenas from December 2017 that the Beaufort County school board had refused to release in February, citing a preference from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina that they not be released and saying they wanted to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Board members also received copies of the subpoenas for the first time Tuesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.