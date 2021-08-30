Crime & Public Safety

Burton man charged with April killing of Beaufort man, 26. Two others accused of conspiracy

Police charged a 34-year-old Burton man in an April shooting that killed a man in Beaufort, according to a press release from the Beaufort Police Department.

Paul Washington Jr. was charged with murder just before 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log, four months after the shooting that killed Joshua Reed Paige, 26.

Paige died at 4:30 a.m. April 11, Beaufort County Coroner David Ott told the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette at the time. Police responded around 6 a.m. to reports of shots fired and found Paige dead outside a residence on Southside Boulevard in Beaufort.

Baron Brown-Lights, 28, of Burton and Isaac Lamont Smalls Jr., 33, of Lady’s Island were charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder, accused of luring Paige to the residence on Southside Boulevard where he was shot, police said in the press release. Brown-Lights was charged on Aug. 13, and Smalls was charged on Aug. 18. Smalls posted bond; Brown-Lights remains in custody, police said in the press release.

Washington was arrested on Hilton Head by members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office before being transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing, the press release said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the press release.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Investigator Joshua Dowling at (843) 322-7950, or the Anonymous Tip Line at (843) 322-7938.

