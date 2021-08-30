Burton man charged with April killing of Beaufort man, 26. Two others accused of conspiracy

Police charged a 34-year-old Burton man in an April shooting that killed a man in Beaufort, according to a press release from the Beaufort Police Department.

Paul Washington Jr. was charged with murder just before 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log, four months after the shooting that killed Joshua Reed Paige, 26.

Paige died at 4:30 a.m. April 11, Beaufort County Coroner David Ott told the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette at the time. Police responded around 6 a.m. to reports of shots fired and found Paige dead outside a residence on Southside Boulevard in Beaufort.

Baron Brown-Lights, 28, of Burton and Isaac Lamont Smalls Jr., 33, of Lady’s Island were charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder, accused of luring Paige to the residence on Southside Boulevard where he was shot, police said in the press release. Brown-Lights was charged on Aug. 13, and Smalls was charged on Aug. 18. Smalls posted bond; Brown-Lights remains in custody, police said in the press release.

Washington was arrested on Hilton Head by members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office before being transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing, the press release said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the press release.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Investigator Joshua Dowling at (843) 322-7950, or the Anonymous Tip Line at (843) 322-7938.

When we publish mugshots The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances: In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.