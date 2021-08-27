Body found near Daufuskie Island identified as man who jumped off dock, went missing

Authorities identified a body found in the water near a marina on Daufuskie Island as a man who went missing on Aug. 14.

The body was confirmed to be Craig Lamonte Jones, 51, of Daufuskie Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses reported that Jones jumped off a dock on Melrose Landing Road around 8 a.m. on Aug. 14 and never surfaced.

A body was found on Aug. 21 near the Freeport Marina, which is less than a half-mile from Melrose Landing Road.

An autopsy on Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston revealed he died from drowning.

Fingerprint examiners from the Charleston Police Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office in identifying the man.