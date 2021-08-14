Authorities searching for missing man off Daufuskie Island. What witnesses saw

A man is missing after jumping off of a dock on Daufuskie Island.

Authorities are searching for a missing person off Daufuskie Island, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday morning.

Witnesses reported seeing a man jumping into the water from a dock and not surface near Melrose Landing Road, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit, Coast Guard and Beaufort MRO are searching the waters off Daufuskie Island by boat and air.

The missing person is believed to be 51-year-old Craig Lamonte Jones.

Jones was wearing a blue shirt and shorts when he entered the water, the Sheriff’s Office said. He is Black, about 6 foot, 1 inch and weighs about 200 pounds. He is bald and may have a goatee.

Call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 843-524-2777 with information.