Search called off for man who jumped off Daufuskie Island dock, went missing

Authorities confirmed they have called off search efforts for a man who jumped off a Daufuskie Island dock a week ago and never surfaced.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and S.C. Department of Natural Resources discontinued sending dedicated boats to search for Craig Lamonte Jones, 51, of Daufuskie Island. The agencies join the Coast Guard, which called off its search on Sunday.

Witnesses said they saw Jones jump from a dock on Melrose Landing Road around 8 a.m. on Aug. 14.

When he didn’t come back up, authorities began sending search parties for him by boat and by air.

The Sheriff’s Office said its efforts were called off on Thursday, according to spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage.

David Lucas, a spokesperson for S.C. DNR, said he didn’t know when the agency’s efforts were called off.