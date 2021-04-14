Crime & Public Safety

Body of missing Hardeeville man found in Savannah River after weekend barge crash

The body of a missing Hardeeville man was found in the Savannah River Wednesday, four days after the boat he was in crashed into a barge and ejected him and two others into the river.

While the two other boaters were rescued quickly after the crash Saturday, authorities with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources searched starting Saturday night but did not locate 42-year-old Charles Bradford Keiffer, of Hardeeville, for days.

The two other boaters were Keiffer’s family members, said Mark McKinnon with DNR.

A news release said game wardens with the department recovered him at 11 a.m. on Wednesday after barge workers spotted the body and alerted DNR, the news release said.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, a 22-foot motorboat carrying Keiffer and two others crashed into a barge near Hutchinson Island.

The agency is investigating the cause of the crash and said the report won’t be completed for several weeks.

