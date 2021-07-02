Bluffton murder suspect out on bond arrested on gun charge. He’s out of jail again

An 18-year-old who was out on bond in the fatal shooting of a Hilton Head High School senior days before Christmas in 2019 was arrested last week in Yemassee on charges of illegally possessing a firearm.

He was released from jail two days later, despite breaking his bond conditions.

Terrance Wing of St. Helena Island faces a murder charge in the death of 18-year-old Trey Blackshear in a Bluffton church parking lot. Wing and another teen facing the same charge were classified as juveniles at the time of the shooting because they were both 16, so their names were not initially made public.

Wing was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, by a U.S. marshals task force in 2020, about a month after the shooting, while Xavier Barnes, of Lady’s Island, had already turned himself into law enforcement.

Almost a year later, a judge determined both Wing and Barnes would be tried as adults in the case.

In addition to Wing and Barnes, two others were arrested in Blackshear’s death. The charges against them were dismissed in March.

Jaesean Jeffrey Redd and Kionna Michele Ferguson, ages 20 and 19 at the time, were charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Their arrest warrants detail the motive for Blackshear’s shooting as “an attempted robbery,” the documents say. Ferguson drove a 2001 Toyota Camry with Barnes, Redd, and Wing as passengers fleeing the scene.

Redd and Ferguson were never indicted, according to court documents.

RECENT WEAPONS ARREST

Wing, in custody on the murder charge, was later released on a $100,000 cash bond, according to court documents.

His bond conditions, according to the documents, included electronic monitoring and required him to live with his grandmother on St. Helena, with a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. He is also prohibited from having contact with Blackshear’s family and from possessing any illicit drugs or firearms.

On June 21 around 4:55 p.m., Wing was a passenger in a car that was stopped by police in northern Beaufort County.

The car was speeding on Trask Parkway at 81 mph when a Yemassee police officer initiated a traffic stop. The officer’s report says the vehicle accelerated and turned onto Cotton Hall Road “in what I initially believed to be an attempt to evade.”

But the car stopped, and the officer drew his service weapon, telling the driver and two passengers to stick their hands out of the windows. Each man was ordered to get out of the car, one by one, and they were detained, the report said.

When searching the car, police found an assault rifle with a magazine in it, a “stack of empty ‘gummy snacks’ which said that they contained THC,” and a belt holster but no pistol.

The officers planned to arrest only the driver, but then they spotted a handgun in a nearby drainage ditch. They determined, because there was mud on the gun but no corrosion and a slide mark in the mud that led to where it was lying, that it had been recently placed there, the report said.

Because all three people in the car, including Wing, denied knowledge of the handgun, all were arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Wing was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center at 8:05 p.m. and released at 5:05 p.m. two days later, jail log records show.

The unlawful carrying of a firearm charge was not in the online Beaufort County court documents as of Friday, more than a week later. A call to the Beaufort County Clerk of Court’s office inquiring about the charge and Wing’s release was not immediately returned Friday.

