St. Helena woman, 56, walking in road on US 21 hit by car and killed, authorities say

A St. Helena Island woman walking in the road on U.S. 21 late Monday night was killed after being struck by a car, according to authorities.

Leatha Robinson, 56, of St. Helena, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash at 10 p.m. near Shanklin Road, Beaufort County Coroner David Ott said.

A news release from S.C. Highway Patrol said Robinson was walking in the southbound lane of U.S. 21 when a Chevrolet Camaro heading in the same direction hit her.

No charges have been filed against the driver, Trooper Tyler Tidwell said Tuesday.

The crash is under investigation by the agency.

Coroner Ott said an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.