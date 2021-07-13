Crime & Public Safety

St. Helena woman, 56, walking in road on US 21 hit by car and killed, authorities say

A St. Helena Island woman walking in the road on U.S. 21 late Monday night was killed after being struck by a car, according to authorities.

Leatha Robinson, 56, of St. Helena, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash at 10 p.m. near Shanklin Road, Beaufort County Coroner David Ott said.

A news release from S.C. Highway Patrol said Robinson was walking in the southbound lane of U.S. 21 when a Chevrolet Camaro heading in the same direction hit her.

No charges have been filed against the driver, Trooper Tyler Tidwell said Tuesday.

The crash is under investigation by the agency.

Coroner Ott said an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez is a breaking news reporter at The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. She reports on crime and developing stories in Beaufort and its surrounding areas. Sofia is a Cuban-American reporter from Florida and graduated from Florida International University in 2020.
Profile Image of Jake Shore
Jake Shore
Jake Shore is a senior writer covering breaking news for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. He reports on criminal justice, police, and the courts system in Beaufort and Jasper Counties. Jake originally comes from sunny California and attended school at Fordham University in New York City. In 2020, Jake won a first place award for beat reporting on the police from the South Carolina Press Association.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service