Driver in Tuesday’s fatal Lemon Island Bridge crash identified as St. Helena man, 38

A two-car crash on S.C. Highway 170 during heavy rain Tuesday evening killed a man from St. Helena Island, authorities said.

Antwane Lewis, 38, was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. at the scene of the crash on Tuesday, said Beaufort County Coroner David Ott.

Lewis, driving a Chevy Camaro, was traveling west on S.C. Highway 170 when he veered into the other lane and struck a Nissan Rogue, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Tidwell.

An alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the left westbound lane and all eastbound lanes were blocked following the collision during rush hour. Highway Patrol and deputies from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage, and drivers were directed to use the emergency lanes to go past the wreck.

The driver in the second vehicle was transported to Savannah Memorial Hospital for treatment, Tidwell said.

The sheriff’s office said the collision was cleared by 7:44 pm.

In the past week, four people have died in motor vehicle crashes in Beaufort County.