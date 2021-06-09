Driver who killed 2 Beaufort Co. women in DUI crash sentenced to 18 years in prison

A Ridgeland man pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in a crash that killed two Beaufort County women in October 2019.

On Monday, Gerardo Rodriguez-Tenorio, 40, of Ridgeland, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of driving without a license, according to court records.

A judge sentenced Rodriguez to 18 years in prison.

While both counts of DUI received 18 years, he will serve them “concurrently,” or at the same time.

Since his arrest, Rodriguez has served 560 days in jail, court records show, so that will be subtracted from his sentence.

Three cars were involved in the S.C. 170 crash that took place on the night of Oct. 28, 2019, near Camp St. Mary’s Road.

Taylor Monson, 24, of Beaufort and Ife Simmons, 44, of Lady’s Island were killed in the crash. They were in separate cars.

A friend wrote on Simmons’ obituary page that he would “sorely miss her, her positive attitude and her love of life. She was a prize and is irreplaceable.”

Monson’s obituary page also had several posts from friends and family.

“I am heartbroken you are gone far too soon, but I am grateful I got to experience life with you as my friend and sister,” reads one tribute. “Love you forever Tay!”

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette reached out to an attorney who represented Rodriguez for comment on Wednesday afternoon and will update the story online with any response.