2 injured after RV strikes Yemassee police chief’s patrol SUV and tree on I-95, official says

Two people were injured Tuesday after a motorhome struck the back of the Yemassee Police chief’s patrol vehicle on I-95 in Hampton County, police say.

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Mile Marker 39 when a Chevrolet SUV registered to the Town of Yemassee being driven by Gregory Alexander “began to slow down toward a paved turnaround,” S.C. Highway Patrol spokesperson Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

A 2014 RV motorhome carrying a driver and one passenger then “ran off the road to the left and struck the SUV” before also striking a tree in the median.

Hampton County: The left lanes of I-95 northbound and southbound near the 39 mile marker are blocked due to a collision. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/l82UpWSdim — Trooper Tyler SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) June 29, 2021

Alexander was not injured, but both people in the motorhome were. One of them was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Left lanes of both I-95 northbound and southbound were closed for more than an hour after the crash.

The SUV was a total loss, Yemassee Town Clerk Matt Garnes said Wednesday.

Alexander has been with the Yemassee Police Department since the early 2000s and rose through the ranks of the small department before being promoted to chief in 2017. He recently announced he’s running for Hampton County Sheriff in next summer’s election.